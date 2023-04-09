Samaritan’s Purse assisting homeowners with recovery in aftermath of violent Little Rock tornado

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The residents of Little Rock, Arkansas, are continuing to pick up the pieces after an EF-3 tornado ripped through their community last week, and international disaster relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, is on the ground working around the clock to help them recover.

And the organization’s response to the devastation was nearly instant.

Todd Taylor, the manager of U.S. disaster relief for Samaritan’s Purse, said they arrived in Little Rock on Saturday, one day after the tornado. And when their equipment arrived one day later on Sunday, they got to work.

"We’re assisting the homeowners not only here in Arkansas, but we’re also in Tennessee, Indiana, and we have two sites with the Mississippi tornado from the previous outbreak," Taylor said. "And across the area, we’re helping homeowners sort through their belongings that have been scattered across the landscape."

Taylor added that they’re also helping people tarp their roofs, cut trees and help during their first phase of recovery.

And that recovery could take months, if not years, to complete.

"This area of Little Rock was very heavily wooded," Taylor said. "So, we see a lot of large trees on top of homes. We see a lot of roof damage. So, getting those homes dry and getting people’s items out of their homes where the homes can’t be repaired quickly and helping them to really get stable where they are so that construction efforts can start taking place where they’re able to work with their insurance companies, work with a contractor to make those long term repairs. But we’re here for this initial phase, helping people salvage what they can cut the trees and do the cleanup."

This isn’t just a local effort. Taylor said they have volunteers from California, New York, Oregon and Florida to help with the recovery process.

"Everybody just comes out to really just be able to show how much they care after people go through these types of disasters," Taylor added.