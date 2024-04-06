Utility company shuts off power ahead hurricane-force wind gusts, increased fire dangers in Rockies

DENVER – The threat of wind gusts to 100 mph and low humidity has triggered National Weather Service offices from the Desert Southwest to the Plains to issue a variety of weather alerts warning of the potential of damaging winds and quick-moving fires.

The FOX Forecast Center said a strong storm system moving through the Rockies and the Plains created a significant pressure gradient off the mountains, which allowed for the gusty winds.

Nearly 9 million people, including residents in Denver and Boulder, Colorado, were placed under a High Wind Warning, with winds that were forecast to reach 70 mph through Sunday afternoon.

Forecast models showed residents in the foothills face the potential of seeing winds clocked at 90 or even 100 mph.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in places," the NWS office in Boulder warned.

The combination of dry brush, low humidity levels and gusty winds have led to an increased wildfire danger throughout the region.

Xcel Energy, an electricity provider to communities in several states, including Colorado, Texas and New Mexico, planned to de-energize power lines to around 55,000 customers to reduce the threat of ignition.

The company has faced scrutiny in the past for its potential involvement in deadly fires that were believed to have started around malfunctioning electrical equipment, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which burned more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle earlier this year.

"Typically, when there is an issue that causes a power outage on a line, such as a tree branch contacting a power line, equipment on the system will attempt to restore power automatically, usually within a few seconds. Xcel Energy is changing the settings on those systems in many areas to prevent the automatic restoration of power. Instead, crews will patrol the area to ensure it is safe to restore service. This safety measure means power outages are likely to last longer. Crews are standing by, ready to conduct patrols and restore power when it is safe," Xcel Energy said in a statement.

Due to the threat of power outages, South Metro firefighters recommend oxygen-dependent people consider staying with family, friends or at a hotel until the threat of extreme weather was over.

In addition to the fire threat, the Colorado State Patrol announced that parts of Interstate 25 were closed to high-profile vehicles north of Fort Collins.

Wind gusts through Saturday afternoon topped 80 mph in north central Colorado, while the Denver metro reported wind speeds in the 30s and 40s.

The blustery conditions are expected to decrease from damaging levels through Sunday.

Forecast models show the possibility of a weak frontal boundary moving through the region on Tuesday before a ridge of high pressure will build into the area by the end of the workweek.