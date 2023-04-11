With temporary barriers removed, coastal Florida homes suffer damage during weekend storms

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - People living in Orlando and central Florida may not have even known there was a weekend storm, but those along Volusia County’s coast say there was no question about it.

Alyssa Morris, who visits New Smyrna Beach every year, said the storms and damage from them were astounding.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"We were downtown, and the power went out down there," she told FOX 35 Orlando. "We saw some trees down. We were even on the bridge to the inner part of the island, and there were tree branches there, which is literally surrounded by water. So the winds are pretty strong."

Those along the coast are at greater risk during those storms than they would’ve been a few weeks ago, according to a report from FOX 35 Orlando.

HERE'S WHY SEA TURTLES COULD HALT REPAIRS TO FLORIDA HOMES DAMAGED BY HURRICANES IAN, NICOLE

In preparation for turtle nesting season, Volusia County is taking down the barriers – called tiger dams – meant to protect homes following the storms. Along New Smyrna Beach, the dams are deflated and damaged. Homes torn apart in the hurricanes Ian and Nicole are now exposed to the elements, with waves pulling more debris farther out to sea.

"It almost looks like something out of a movie," said James Daley as he walked past the damaged homes, through a shoreline littered with rubble."It’s pretty dangerous, to be honest."

Paul Vickers is the president of U.S. Flood Control, the company that makes tiger dams. He’s also part of the National Turtle Rescue Program.

"I’d make sure to tell everyone to be very careful and cautious from now on now because the exposure is very real," Vickers said.

FLORIDA'S SEA TURTLE SEASON BEGINS BUT SOME NESTS ALREADY DOT THE LANDSCAPE

Shortly after the storms, Sheriff Mike Chitwood talked with FOX 35 News about the difficulty people were going through trying to get things repaired.

"Turtles have more rights than people do in Florida. They really do," he said in November 2022.

When FOX 35 News asked Vickers what his take on that was, and he said the issue is undoubtedly a challenge.

"It’s just an incredibly difficult thing for the poor turtles, and I do understand those who want those removed," he said. "Of course, you also understand the plight of the people who live on those shore edges, who are in grave danger after the hurricanes come through. With a small amount of storms, you can see some serious damage."

WATCH: DRONE VIDEO CAPTURES THE WORLD'S LARGEST HATCHING OF BABY TURTLES

The Volusia County government said some tiger dams were destroyed in New Smyrna Beach, and residents reported the same thing in Daytona Beach Shores. Thankfully, representatives in Daytona Beach Shores said no buildings there were damaged, but property owners said they lost around five feet of sand.

In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, one homeowner estimated the same. New Smyrna Beach isn’t fairing any better.

"A lot of it’s been eroded away just from the storms this past weekend," said Morris.

The tiger dams are scheduled to be removed entirely by May 1st. That’s the start of turtle nesting season. They’ll be replaced with a different type of barrier called a TrapBag.