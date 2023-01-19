Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Drone video captures the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Millions of baby South American river turtles emerged from the sandy beaches of the Guaporé/Inténez River. Located along the border between Brazil and Bolivia, the site is part of the Amazon Basin and is the largest aggregation of nesting turtles on the planet.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Millions of baby Giant South American river turtles were born in the Amazon between mid-December and early January. (Courtesy: Wildlife Conservation Society) 02:02

Watch: the world's largest hatching of baby turtles

Millions of baby Giant South American river turtles were born in the Amazon between mid-December and early January. (Courtesy: Wildlife Conservation Society)

THE AMAZON – Between mid-December and early January, millions of baby river turtles emerged from the sandy beaches of the Amazon’s Guaporé/Inténez River.

Located along the border between Brazil and Bolivia, this stretch of river beaches is home to the largest aggregation of nesting turtles in the world.

Annual nesting of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon.

Annual nesting of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon.

(Wildlife Conservation Society / FOX Weather)

WHAT ARE COLD-STUNNED SEA TURTLES?

The reptiles are giant South American river turtles. With adults reaching 3 ½ feet long and weighing 200 pounds, they are the largest freshwater turtle species in Latin America.

Nesting for the turtles began in late September when approximately 80,000 adult female turtles gathered on the river beaches along the river.

Annual nesting of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon.

Adult female turtles burrow themselves into the sand to lay their eggs along the Guaporé/Inténez River.

(Camilla Ferrara / Wildlife Conservation Society / FOX Weather)

"The annual nesting and hatching of the giant South American river turtle is one (of) Earth’s great natural spectacles," said Camila Ferrara, aquatic turtle specialist for the Wildlife Conservation Society's Brazil program.

WCS spearheads conservation efforts, including those to protect the river turtles.

WATCH: 26 REHABILITATED SEA TURTLES RELEASED BACK INTO THE ATLANTIC

About three months after the females lay their eggs and then depart, their baby turtles hatch within a period of a few weeks. 

  • Annual hatching of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon.
    Image 1 of 6

    Annual hatching of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon. (Wildlife Conservation Society)

  • Annual hatching of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon.
    Image 2 of 6

    Annual hatching of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon. (Wildlife Conservation Society)

  • Annual hatching of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon.
    Image 3 of 6

    Annual hatching of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon. (Wildlife Conservation Society)

  • What appear to be little black dots are baby river turtles.
    Image 4 of 6

    What appear to be little black dots are baby river turtles. (Marcos Amend / Wildlife Conservation Society)

  • The WCS team.
    Image 5 of 6

    The WCS team. (Marcos Amend / Wildlife Conservation Society)

  • The Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon Basin in South America.
    Image 6 of 6

    The Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon Basin in South America. (Marcos Amend / Wildlife Conservation Society)

When they do, the sandy river beaches become covered in millions of tiny shells scurrying toward the river’s edge.

What appear to be little black dots are baby river turtles.

What appear to be little black dots are baby river turtles.

(Marcos Amend / Wildlife Conservation Society / FOX Weather)

WCS worked with conservation partner Ecovale to capture part of this event, recording hundreds of thousands of baby turtles hatching along the beaches.

"It is visually stunning but also extremely important ecologically to the western Amazon ecosystem," Ferrara said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Annual hatching of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon.

Annual hatching of Giant South American river turtles along the Guaporé/Inténez River in the Amazon.

(Wildlife Conservation Society / FOX Weather)

According to WCS, the turtles play an important ecological role by dispersing seeds that eventually help regenerate vegetation along river corridors. 

The turtles also make a significant contribution of biomass to the food web of the river.

Tags
Loading.