Satellite imagery reveals scope of Mountain Fire devastation in California

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Satellite imagery of a large fire burning outside of Los Angeles shows dozens of homes that were destroyed as Santa Ana winds helped drive the flames of the Mountain Fire.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies, a Colorado-based technology company, showed neighborhoods before and after the flames, which left homes with burned-out roofs and only walls remaining.

CAL FIRE estimates that more than 20,000 acres have burned, fueled by what officials described as favorable weather conditions.

"The fire began in the Somis area and was driven by winds into the Camarillo Heights and the Camarillo Estates areas, where numerous homes were damaged or destroyed. Fire remains active on the northeast portion of the fire, moving downslope towards the Santa Clara River. Red Flag conditions (high winds, low humidity) are expected to continue through Friday, November 8th in most areas. Ground crews, helicopters, and mutual aid resources continue to actively work to protect lives and property. All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place due to the extreme fire danger. Residents are strongly encouraged to heed the warnings and orders," the agency said in a statement.

So far, no life-threatening injuries have been reported among firefighters or residents fleeing the flames.

According to emergency management, more than 10,000 homes and businesses were under evacuation alerts around Ventura County as the fire quickly spread through the hills of South California.

Maxar’s imagery also showed several hotspots and dense smoke continuing to smolder in the dry vegetation.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County due to the large wildfire.

"This is a dangerous fire that’s spreading quickly and is threatening lives. California has mobilized state resources, including personnel, engines and aircraft from CAL FIRE and Cal OES, to protect communities as our fire and emergency response teams work around the clock to combat this fire. Stay safe and remain alert for instructions from local authorities as dangerous fire weather conditions continue," Newsom said in a statement.

Several shelters, including one for animals, were opened in Ventura County for evacuees until firefighters can gain the upper hand on the flames, which continue to burn out of control.

The cause of the Mountain Fire is still unknown, but authorities are working to determine if utility lines played any role in its ignition.

Several of the country’s worst fires, including California’s Dixie Fire in 2021, Texas’ Smokehouse Creek Fire in 2024 and the Maui wildfires of 2023, were all linked by authorities to malfunctioning electrical equipment.