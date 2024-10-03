Search
Maui authorities determine official cause of deadly Lahaina blaze

The Maui Fire Department, with help from the ATF, determined that the fire on August 8, 2023, started from a single source: electrical lines. However, authorities said the incident unfolded in two distinct stages.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
MAUI, Hawaii Hawaii officials have released a report outlining the cause and origin of the devastating Lahaina wildfire last year that claimed at least 102 lives and caused significant damage.

The Maui Fire Department, with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), determined that the fire on August 8, 2023, started from a single source: electrical lines. However, authorities said the incident unfolded in two distinct stages.

'TOOK EVERYTHING WITH IT': MAUI RESIDENT RECOUNTS ESCAPE FROM RAGING WILDFIRES

Lahaina resident and retired U.S. Army Sergeant Keith Hunter discusses the tragic fires that have destroyed much of the island.  04:06

'I've never seen anything move so fast': Hawaii resident details smoke overtaking Lahaina from fires

Lahaina resident and retired U.S. Army Sergeant Keith Hunter discusses the tragic fires that have destroyed much of the island. 

On Wednesday, Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura, Assistant Chief Jeffrey Giesea and ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais presented the findings at a news conference in Wailuku.

"The origin and cause of the Lahaina fire is clear: the re-energization of broken power lines caused sparks that ignited unmaintained vegetation in the area," Ventura said.

FUTURE OF LAHAINA REMAINS UNCERTAIN ONE YEAR AFTER DEADLY HAWAII FIRES

  A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii.
    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii.
    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii.
    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii.
    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 18, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
    In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 18, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    US President Joe Biden (L), US First Lady Jill Biden (R), Hawaii Governor Josh Green (2nd R) and Jaime Green, First Lady of Hawaii, take part in an operational briefing on response and recovery efforts following wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023.
    US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit an area devastated by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

  A man on a bike carries a cross in the north side of Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 16, 2023.
    A man on a bike carries a cross in the north side of Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 16, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

  A man looks at burned buildings in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 16, 2023.
     A man looks at burned buildings in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 16, 2023. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

    A large amount of destruction is visible in Lahaina town after deadly wildfires ravaged parts of Maui island in Hawaii. (Robert Ray)

  Lahaina, Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - A view of destruction from Hwy 30 days after a fierce wildfire destroyed the town.
    Lahaina, Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - A view of destruction from Hwy 30 days after a fierce wildfire destroyed the town. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

  Survivors and churchgoers pray during a Sunday church service held by Pastor Brown of Lahaina's Grace Baptist Church, at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku, central Maui, Hawaii on August 13, 2023.
    Survivors and churchgoers pray during a Sunday church service held by Pastor Brown of Lahaina's Grace Baptist Church, at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku, central Maui, Hawaii on August 13, 2023. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

According to authorities, the fire began at 6:34 a.m. near a utility pole on Lahainaluna Road. Sparks from re-energized, broken power lines ignited dry vegetation. Firefighters said they were able to contain the blaze by 9 a.m., with no signs of remaining flames, smoke or burning material.

However, despite extensive monitoring and resource deployment, undetected embers from the morning phase reignited at 2:52 p.m. fueled by strong winds, marking the start of the destructive afternoon phase.

"We want to make abundantly clear to the community that our firefighters went above and beyond their due diligence to be as confident as they could be that the fire was completely extinguished before they left the scene," Maui Assistant Chief Jeffrey Giesea said.

LAHAINA'S HISTORIC BANYAN TREE SCORCHED BY MAUI WILDFIRES SHOWING SIGNS OF NEW LIFE

The official cause of the fire is classified as accidental, officials said.

"Mahalo to the team from ATF for bringing their expertise to Maui to assist us with an extensive investigation into the fire," Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said. "They have dedicated hundreds of staff hours to the collection and review of evidence to provide us with a comprehensive report."

The full report can be found on the County of Maui and the ATF websites.

