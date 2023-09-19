Lahaina's historic banyan tree scorched by Maui wildfires showing signs of new life

A video shared by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows the 150-year-old banyan tree sprouting green leaves after being scorched by the recent wildfires.

Located in the historic town of Lahaina, the banyan tree is the oldest living banyan tree on the island of Maui, according to Maui County officials. The tree was feared to have been lost when deadly wildfires swept through Lahaina in early August, leaving the tree ashen and charred.

However, a video shared by the Hawaii DLNR on Monday shows bright green leaves sprouting from one of the banyan tree's branches amid the dry, crispy brown leaves left hanging on the tree.

"Groups of leaves are sprouting on the Lahaina Banyan Tree," the Hawaii DLNR said in their post. "Arborists, volunteering their time and expertise to saving the 150-year-old tree, indicate these are positive signs for its long-term recovery."

HAWAII PINEAPPLE FARMS DONATES PINEAPPLES, SUPPLIES TO WILDFIRE SURVIVORS

Efforts to care for the burned banyan tree began mere days after the fire, when volunteers arranged for water tankers to douse the tree with hundreds of gallons of water every few hours, according to officials. Also, arborists, landscapers and other volunteers contributed their time and expertise to tend to the historic tree.

"The ultimate survival of the tree has become symbolic of what many hope for the fire-ravaged town," they said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

More than a month after the devastating wildfires, the community of Lahaina continues its recovery efforts.