At least 10 semi trucks involved in massive car pile-up in Indiana

INDIANA - A 30-car pile-up involving at least 10 semi trucks closed part of the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police said that there was a series of crashes by mile marker 94 on Interstate 80 East near the Bristol Toll Plaza.

Troopers told FOX Weather that 10 semi trucks were involved in the crash.

Sgt. Ted Bohner, the public information officer for Indiana State Police, said weather was a factor in the crash as roads were slick, and visibility was greatly reduced due to blowing and heavy snow.

Earlier, all eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked while emergency crews attended to the incident.

According to Indiana Toll Road, lanes have reopened and traffic is no longer being diverted at the Mishawka Toll Plaza and Elkhart East Toll Plaza.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Toll Road issued a winter weather ban from La Porte County to St. Joseph County, as a powerful lake-effect snowstorm develops over the region.

The organization warms residents to take precautions when driving in hazardous conditions by reducing speed and staying alert.

Currently, Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Berrien, La Porte and St. Joseph counties while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cass, Starke and Marshall counties.

Hazardous snow is developing downwind of Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana, which may cause some areas to get up to 8 inches of snow.

The FOX Forecast Center predicts 12 to 18 inches of snow is possible in the areas where the lake-effect bands are set up most persistently.