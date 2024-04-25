Dozens of pilot whales dead after massive stranding on Western Australia beach

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Western Australia on Thursday after more than 100 pilot whales became stranded on a beach at Toby Inlet, leaving dozens of the mammals dead and prompting local officials to launch a massive rescue operation in an attempt to save the others.

The Parks and Wildlife Service of Western Australia said in a Facebook post that there were four pods of up to 160 pilot whales that had become stranded across an area of about 1,600 feet of beach, and as of Thursday afternoon local time, 28 of them had died.

In addition, another pod of about 20 whales was spotted about a mile offshore, and a second, larger pod of about 110 whales was located closer to the shoreline.

Crews were working to keep the animals away from the beach, and officials said Thursday afternoon that the pods had started to travel north and away from the shoreline.

"A spotter plane has been in the sky looking for the pod that swam out to sea," the service said in a Facebook post. "There has been no further sightings of the pod this afternoon, which is good news. The spotter plane will continue to monitor the area during the daylight hours, but we are hopeful the pod will not return to shallower water."

The whales that unfortunately died after the stranding are in the process of being removed from the beach.

Before that, however, scientists will be collecting tissue samples and measurements.

"The data we’re collecting is hopefully going to help the scientists with their understanding of the pod, and hopefully help us to understand why they strand," Regional Wildlife Officer Pia Courtis said in a video.

Courtis said that she was hopeful all of the dead whales would be removed from the beach by Thursday evening, and boats and spotter planes would be back out on Friday to monitor the area for signs of whales that may return to the area.