Watch: Dog survives 43 days alone in Colorado wilderness, leaping for joy in heartwarming reunion with owner

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — After surviving 43 days alone in the wilderness of Summit County, Colorado, a dog named Rocky was overcome with joy upon being reunited with his owner, leaping and jumping in a heartwarming display of happiness.

The touching moment was all caught on camera, capturing the sheer joy and relief of both Rocky and his owner as they were finally reunited on Feb. 13.

The 10-year-old pup went missing in late December while its owner, Steven Maa, was making a cross-country trip from New Jersey to California, stopping in Summit County with plans to ski, a local news station said.

Shortly after dropping his dog off at a pet sitter in the area, Rocky wriggled free from his harness and ran away.

The local news station noted that Maa and his girlfriend searched for Rocky for hours before discovering Summit Lost Pet Rescue and calling for help, after which the team of volunteers began their work setting up cameras and scent stations.

Miraculously, on day 43, a neighbor spotted Rocky on her Ring camera and notified Summit County Animal Control and Shelter.

"Thank you Animal Control, who called us immediately with this sighting of Rocky on her porch, and our Summit Lost Pet Rescue, Inc. team was there within 20 min and got eyes on him!" the Summit Lost Pet Rescue said on Facebook.

After assessing the situation and placing scent items, the team carefully repositioned the trap and successfully caught him that evening.

A member of the Summit Lost Pet Rescue said via Summit Daily that Rocky went from 50 pounds to 28 pounds.

But even with the 30 pounds lost, Rocky is expected to make a full recovery.

Video shows Rocky jumping for joy during the reunion, and with all his happiness, knocks over Maa and smothers him with kisses.

The team at Summit Lost Pet Rescue, sent Rocky and Maa on their way, waving with happiness as Rocky barked back to say goodbye.

You can even hear one person say, "Bye Rocky. Love you."

In the end, it was a truly heartwarming moment for everyone.