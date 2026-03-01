Video: Missing man rescued after being buried to his shoulders in quick sand in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Flo. - A missing man was brought to safety in a harrowing rescue after being found shoulders deep in quick sand in Florida.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, it all started when a man was reported missing from Jacksonville. His last known contact was with his father on Feb. 14, and authorities later found his car abandoned on Feb. 23.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and requested a welfare check at his home after a search by plane yielded no findings.

Authorities learned that the man was depressed due to a recent break-up, and that's when a missing persons report was filed.

On Wednesday, the man was located shoulder deep in mud close to a borrow pit, which is a pit resulting from the excavation of material for use in embankments.

EARTH SWALLOWS WOMAN IN FEET OF QUICKSAND DURING MAINE BEACH WALK: 'I JUST FELL IN'

He was able to talk to an employee who couldn't reach him due to the unstable nature of the surrounding ground.

Video released from the sheriff's office shows the man covered up to his shoulders in mud, and he had sunk below the level of the grass surrounding the borrow pit, making him virtually camouflaged, according to officials.

Several fire and rescue crews tried to drag the man out of the mud using ropes, but were unsuccessful. Then, rescuers brought in ladders and other supplies to safely dig him out.

VIDEO: TWO RESCUED AFTER HOT AIR BALLOON CRASHES INTO 920-FOOT CELL TOWER IN TEXAS

Because of the quick sand, crews had to work slowly so they wouldn't sink. Ladders, backboards and pallets were placed on the ground to provide a safe workspace to conduct the rescue.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

He was eventually freed around 8:30 p.m. and he was flown by air ambulance to a trauma center in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said charges aren't being filed due to his mental health.

VIDEOS CAPTURE GIANT SINKHOLE OPENING UP IN MIDDLE OF ILLINOIS SOCCER FIELD

"We hope that he is able to recover from this ordeal both physically and mentally," the sheriff's office said on social media.

He was previously known to law enforcement due to a trespassing incident in 2023.

If you or a loved one is in need of help, you can contact the Suicide and Crisis Hotline by calling 988.