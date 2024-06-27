Videos capture giant sinkhole opening up in middle of Illinois soccer field

ALTON, Ill. – A massive sinkhole suddenly emerged in the heart of an Illinois soccer field.

Surveillance video from the City of Alton's CCTV captured the Earth's surface opening up in a city park about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Further footage captured by 618 Drone Service showed the substantial hole, approximately 100 feet wide, in the turf at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

The sinkhole occurred due to a mine collapse, according to local media reports.

"The New Frontier Materials underground mine in Alton, IL today (Wednesday) experienced a surface subsidence and opened a sinkhole at Gordon Moore City Park," a spokesperson from the mine told The Telegraph.

Nobody was on the field at the time of the collapse, and no one was hurt, according to Alton Mayor David Goins. All scheduled events at the park on Thursday have been canceled as investigations continue.