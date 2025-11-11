See it: Large 'volnadoes' swirl during volcanic eruption in Hawaii

KILAUEA, Hawaii – A breathtaking scene unfolded in Hawaii as Kilauea erupted with a unique sight caught on camera.

Kilauea erupted again on Sunday, marking the 36th episode, lasting just over five hours. Video footage captured by Australian tourist David Finlay shows an unexpected twist amid the powerful eruption, where smoke from the lava fountains combined with strong winds.

The outcome is a spectacular vortex of dark smoke caused by the large lava fountains to create a "volnado" phenomenon.

"We have four ‘volnadoes’…That one’s really cool, look at that!" Finlay says in the footage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), lava fountains reached a maximum height of 1,000 to 1,100 feet during the extensive eruption. Lava flows from the eruption produced just under 11 million cubic yards around the area.

"How cool is this state?" Said Finlay as he watched the four fiery twisters. "This is the best place."

Luckily for onlookers, this episode occurred within a closed area of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. A significant hazard associated with an eruption is the fallout of Pele’s hair and other volcanic fragments falling from the sky.

According to the USGS, Pele’s hair is strands of volcanic glass usually produced by lava fountain activity, which can be carried over 10 miles.