Extreme Weather
Watch: Time-lapse video shows power of Kilauea’s 24th eruptive episode

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK A dramatic time-lapse video recorded during Kilauea's 24th eruptive episode in Hawaii earlier this month is providing a new look at the raw power the Earth shows when a volcano rumbles to life.

Kilauea, located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, exploded back to life on June 4. During that eruptive episode, lava fountains reached about 1,000 feet into the air.

A lava fountain is essentially jets of lava ejected into the sky.

The time-lapse video, released by the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the main lava fountain, located at the north vent, growing quickly and then surpassing the top of the camera.

Most of the lava from the vent was deposited to the southwest, over a rim and nearby Crater Rim Drive.

That road is in an area of the national park that remains closed to the public.

Hazards associated with the eruptive episodes include the release of toxic volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, which could have far-reaching impacts downwind.

Pele's hair has also been a concern during the eruptive episodes at Kilauea.

Pele's hair are strands of volcanic glass, which are often produced by lava fountaining activity, and can be carried by the wind.

Pele’s hair can sometimes cluster and tangle together on the ground, making it look like tumbleweeds.

Kilauea's eruption began in December 2024 and has had 24 eruptive episodes since then.

