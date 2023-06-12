Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Video shows speeding truck chasing terrified moose as it runs along northern Idaho river

Nicholas Strother said he and his friends were kayaking on June 5 when they spotted the moose running at full speed.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A video recorded earlier this month shows a truck chasing a terrified moose as it runs along a northern Idaho river. 01:07

Watch: Truck chases terrified moose along northern Idaho river

A video recorded earlier this month shows a truck chasing a terrified moose as it runs along a northern Idaho river.

A video recorded earlier this month shows a terrified moose running along a river in northern Idaho as it tries to escape a truck chasing it from behind.

Nicholas Strother told Storyful that he and his friends were kayaking on the Coeur D'Alene River on June 5 when they spotted the moose running at full speed.

"We heard a horn honking and a car revving their engine," he said. "We turned to the road and saw the moose running."

Idaho law states, according to Title 36 Fish and Game, it is unlawful to chase a game animal with a motorized vehicle.

According to local news outlets, Idaho Fish and Game is now investigating the incident.

Incident just one of several reports of people getting too close to wildlife

Tourists flocking to a beloved national park are starting the summer off by breaking the rules over wildlife interactions. Several stories of attempts to take selfies with bison, picking up a bison calf and moving it, and the latest, driving an elk calf to a police station, have gone viral, prompting Yellowstone to issue a statement asking the public to act responsibly. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is at the park with a look at what's to be done to protect both man and beast. 04:21

Yellowstone works to protect wildlife as tourists flock to iconic national park

Tourists flocking to a beloved national park are starting the summer off by breaking the rules over wildlife interactions. Several stories of attempts to take selfies with bison, picking up a bison calf and moving it, and the latest, driving an elk calf to a police station, have gone viral, prompting Yellowstone to issue a statement asking the public to act responsibly. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is at the park with a look at what's to be done to protect both man and beast.

This isn't the only report of people getting too close to animals.

Park rangers at national parks have been investigating several reports in which tourists have approached wildlife, which, in some cases, has led to them needing to be euthanized as to not become a danger to themselves or national park visitors.

Most recently, National Park Service rangers have launched an investigation into two people who were accused of "harassing" a bison calf inside Grand Teton National Park.

Grand Teton, Yellowstone park rangers exasperated over close encounters

  • An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park.
    Image 1 of 6

    An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park. (Hellen Jack)

  • Woman takes selfie with bison on May 20, 2023 in Yellowstone National Park.
    Image 2 of 6

    Woman takes selfie with bison on May 20, 2023 in Yellowstone National Park. (Storyful)

  • Two men are seen breaking park guidance and approaching a pair of wild bison inside Yellowstone National Park.
    Image 3 of 6

    Two men are seen breaking park guidance and approaching a pair of wild bison inside Yellowstone National Park. (Heidi Irby via Storyful)

  • Two individuals who allegedly approached and touched a bison calf in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. local time.
    Image 4 of 6

    Two individuals who allegedly approached and touched a bison calf in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. local time.  (National Park Service)

  • Tourists filming two bison fight in Yellowstone National Park.
    Image 5 of 6

    Tourists filming two bison fight in Yellowstone National Park. (Cindy Shaffer via Storyful)

  • Park visitors photograph a bison crossing a road in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
    Image 6 of 6

    Park visitors photograph a bison crossing a road in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Robert Alexander)

Many of those encounters occurred in Yellowstone National Park, where animals such as bison, bears and other wildlife freely roam the grounds and can often come within feet of tourists.

The short distance between the animals and tourists can potentially be deadly, but that hasn't stopped some tourists from approaching them for a selfie.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, park visitors placed a baby elk into their car and brought the calf to the West Yellowstone, Montana, Police Department.

Before that, a park visitor helped a baby bison out of a waterway. This encounter led the pack to reject the calf, leading park officials to euthanize the animal so it would no longer be a hazard to itself and humans. Officials also charged the park visitor with a $500 fine and a series of other fees.

A nervous nurse is heard in a video saying 01:45

Watch: Nail-biting video shows 2 men approach wild bison at Yellowstone National Park

A nervous nurse is heard in a video saying

"We just ask that people, if they come across the baby animal, leave it where it is, give it space, don't disturb it, and definitely don't touch it," said Justin Schwabedisse, park official at Grand Teton National Park. "If we as humans touch that animal, the mother may come back and abandon that animal. So, just leave the animal in its place."

The National Park Service cautions park visitors from approaching wildlife and to stay at least a football field, or about 100 yards, away from animals to ensure a safe park experience.

Tags
Loading.