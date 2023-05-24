Yellowstone officials euthanize bison calf after man 'intentionally disturbed' it

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are asking the public for information about an incident involving an unidentified man who "intentionally disturbed" a newborn bison calf, resulting in the animal's death.

In a statement released by the national park, the unidentified man approached the newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek in Wyoming on May 20.

That calf, National Park Service officials said, was separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River. And as the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway.

The NPS says visitors interfering with wildlife can cause animals to reject their offspring.

After the man helped the calf, visitors said it began to walk up to and follow cars and people.

The NPS said park rangers repeatedly tried to reunite the calf with the herd, but those efforts failed, and the calf needed to be euthanized because it was abandoned and would cause a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival," the NPS said in a news release. "Park regulations require that people stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves."

The NPS added that anyone disregarding those rules and regulations could be fined, or you could be injured or killed by the animal.

"The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules," the NPS continued.

Video shows men approaching bison at Yellowstone National Park

This isn't the first time the NPS has had to warn visitors to stay away from wildlife.

Earlier this month, a video recorded inside Yellowstone National Park showed men approaching wild bison.

The video, recorded by emergency room nurse Heidi Irby, shows the men breaching park guidance and approaching the wild animals and coming within touching distance so that they could snap a few photos.

In the background of the video, Irby can be heard saying, "Are they serious? Oh my God. I’m going to be a first responder."

Then, as the men moved closer to the bison , Irby could be heard saying, "Dude, that thing will kill you!"

In general, the NPS warns that if an animal reacts to your presence, you’re too close.

"And if you’re close enough for a selfie, you’re definitely too close," the NPS said.