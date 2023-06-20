See the strong solar flare that erupted from the Sun on Tuesday

A video released by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the Sun emitting a solar flare on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. EDT.

The flare is classified as an X1.0 flare, according to NASA. "X" denotes the most intense class of flare, and "1.0" denotes that the intensity of the flare is on the lower end within the X class.

Solar flares are explosions of energy that occur on the Sun’s surface, often appearing as a localized burst of bright light. The explosion is the rapid release of magnetic energy that builds up in the sun’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

WHAT IS A SOLAR FLARE?

This energy can travel about 93 million miles to Earth, where it can impact our technology. In fact, radiation from solar flares can disrupt long-distance radio signals, damage satellites and other instruments.

For example, a X2.2 solar flare on February 17 led to a "strong radio blackout" on Earth, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The radio blackout ranked 3 out of 5 on the SWPC radio blackout scale.

The most powerful flare in history made much more of an impact. In the fall of 2003, NASA recorded a flare measuring at X28, and it produced particles that bombarded instruments around Earth.

Measuring 5 out of 5 on the SWPC scale, this bombardment resulted in satellite engineers being forced to switch some satellites to operate in safe mode, NASA said. Plus, astronauts aboard the International Space Station were advised to seek shelter from the elevated radiation levels.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

On Earth, airliners were rerouted, and polar routes were temporarily restricted, according to NASA.