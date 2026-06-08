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Texas activates State Of Emergency Operation Center after flesh-eating parasite breaches border

Federal officials said the first confirmed case was detected in a 3-week-old calf in South Texas' Zavala County on June 3, with three additional cases since confirmed in calves in Zavala and La Salle counties, and a dog in West Texas' Andrews County.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
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AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that additional state resources have been deployed to respond to the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said poses a major threat to livestock, but can also infect birds and humans.

POTENTIALLY DEADLY, FLESH-EATING PARASITE BREACHES TEXAS BORDER THREATENING LOCAL WILDLIFE AND LIVESTOCK

  • AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 5: An official with Texas A&amp;M AgriLife Extension works at the State Operations Center during Texas' response to the New World Screwworm in Austin on Friday, June 5, 2026.
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    AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 5: An official with Texas A&amp;amp;M AgriLife Extension works at the State Operations Center during Texas' response to the New World Screwworm in Austin on Friday, June 5, 2026.  ((Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images))

  • UVALDE, TEXAS - JUNE 6: People drive along U.S. Route 83 leaving La Pryor as they are warned of a livestock checkpoint set up by the Texas Animal Heath Commission in response to the New World Screwworm on June 6, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas.
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    UVALDE, TEXAS - JUNE 6: People drive along U.S. Route 83 leaving La Pryor as they are warned of a livestock checkpoint set up by the Texas Animal Heath Commission in response to the New World Screwworm on June 6, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas.  ( (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images))

  • UVALDE, TEXAS - JUNE 6: Texas Animal Heath Commission personnel occupy a livestock checkpoint along U.S. Route 83 for people traveling from Zavala County in response to the New World Screwworm on June 6, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas.
    Image 3 of 3

    UVALDE, TEXAS - JUNE 6: Texas Animal Heath Commission personnel occupy a livestock checkpoint along U.S. Route 83 for people traveling from Zavala County in response to the New World Screwworm on June 6, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas.  ( (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images))

The term screwworm refers to the larvae of the New World screwworm fly. According to the USDA, screwworm larvae burrow into the flesh of mainly livestock, often causing serious and deadly damage.

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In rarer cases, the parasite has infected pets, birds and people.

The fly is endemic to parts of the Caribbean and South America and was successfully eradicated in America in 1966, with a small outbreak eliminated in the Florida Keys in 2017, according to the USDA.

The New World screwworm is a species of the parasitic fly that completes part of its lifecycle by feeding on the tissue or flesh of warm-blooded animals and people.

(USDA / FOX Weather)

Federal officials said the first confirmed case was detected in a 3-week-old calf in South Texas' Zavala County on June 3, with three additional cases since confirmed in calves in Zavala and La Salle counties, and a dog in West Texas' Andrews County.

OFFICIALS AIM TO COMBAT SPREAD OF FLESH-EATING PARASITE WITH NEW STERILE FLY PRODUCTION FACILITY

The USDA said it is releasing sterile flies near where the parasite has been detected to help prevent female flies from successfully mating.

The Texas Animal Health Commission is providing diagnostic services and community outreach.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 5: An official works at the State Operations Center during Texas' response to the New World Screwworm in Austin on Friday, June 5, 2026.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 5: An official works at the State Operations Center during Texas' response to the New World Screwworm in Austin on Friday, June 5, 2026.

( (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

On Monday, President Donald Trump appointed Texas cattleman and food safety leader John Bellinger as senior advisor for New World Screwworm Preparedness, according to the USDA's New World Screwworm Rapid Response.

Gov. Abbott said Monday that the Texas State Emergency Operations Center is now under a Level II Escalated Response to combat the parasite, meaning multiple state agencies will work together to contain its spread.

THIS POTENTIALLY DEADLY, FLESH-EATING PARASITE IS GETTING CLOSER TO THE US

"The protection of our ranchers, livestock producers, deer breeders and the Texas economy from this pest is a top priority," Gov. Abbott said.

"We have eradicated this pest before, and we will do it again in close cooperation with our federal partners. Texans should stay alert, check animals daily for wounds and report any suspected cases immediately," he continued.

Officials are urging people to report any suspected New World screwworm cases in livestock to the Texas Animal Health Commission.

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