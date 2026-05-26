Look up: Rare Blue Moon and 4 planets will shine across the sky at the end of May

Skywatchers, get ready — May is ending with the second full moon of the month, known as a Blue Moon.

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This rare celestial event will occur on May 31, and despite its name, the moon will not actually appear blue.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the term Blue Moon refers to when multiple full moons occur within the same month. However, there are actually two definitions of the term, though the more common usage describes the type of moon occurring this month.

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A seasonal Blue Moon refers to the third full moon in a season that contains four full moons. Meanwhile, a calendrical Blue Moon is the second full moon within a single month.

Experts say a calendrical Blue Moon is relatively rare because the moon’s phases last about 29 ½ days, while most months have 30 or 31 days. A full moon typically falls on the first or second day of a month — except in February.

As a result, a Blue Moon occurs about once every 30 months on average.

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This will be the first time two full moons have appeared in the same month since August 2023, and it won’t happen again until December 2028.

Additionally, early-rising skygazers may be able to catch a glimpse of Mars and Saturn in the eastern sky. Experts recommend setting your alarm 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise and looking toward the east.

On top of that, skywatchers may also get a chance to see Venus and Jupiter as they inch closer together. The best time to view this phenomenon is about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset.

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Even though May is ending with a lineup of exciting celestial events, skywatchers should keep their eyes on the skies as June brings even more cosmic sights to enjoy. From dazzling planetary pairings to bright moonlit nights, the season is shaping up to be a spectacular one for stargazers.