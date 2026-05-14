Asteroid discovered days ago to make close Earth flyby on Monday

A recently discovered asteroid is going to make its closest ever approach to Earth on Monday.

According to data from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the asteroid 2026 JH2 was discovered in early May.

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Asteroids are rocky, airless remnants left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago, according to NASA.

Data shows that on Monday, May 18, asteroid 2026 JH2 will pass roughly 56,000 miles from Earth.

That distance is about a quarter of that between Earth and the moon.

Given how recently it was discovered, there is high uncertainty about the exact orbit of the asteroid, but data suggest that 2026 JH2 is not a threat to Earth.

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The asteroid is an Apollo-classified Near-Earth Object (NEO), which happens when asteroids and comets are nudged into Earth's neighborhood by the gravity of nearby planets, NASA said.

About 99% of Earth's NEOs are asteroids, NASA said.

There are 1,542,623 asteroids in our solar system. While Earth has had some asteroid impacts in the past, they are very rare, NASA said.

It's highly unlikely that an asteroid will hit Earth in the next 100 years.

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2026 JH2 will be way too far away to see by the naked eye, but there is some chance of seeing it via a strong telescope. Set up after dark for the best chance of seeing 2026 JH2.