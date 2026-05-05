Breathtaking views: NASA releases 12,000 new photos from Artemis II mission

NASA has just released more than 12,000 new, high-resolution images from the recent, record-setting Artemis II mission around the far side of the moon.

NASA STARTS PREPARATIONS FOR ARTEMIS III MISSION WITH SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM ROLLOUT

Last month, astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen completed a 10-day, 694,481-mile mission, becoming the first astronauts to fly around the moon in more than 50 years.

This mission served as a critical test for the Orion spacecraft and a key building block of the Artemis program, which hopes to establish a long-term lunar base by 2030.

MEET RISE, THE BELOVED ARTEMIS II MASCOT THAT TRAVELED TO THE MOON AND BACK

While the bulk of these images have not been cataloged and annotated by NASA, they can be viewed here.

Check out some of the breathtaking views.