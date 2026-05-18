House-sized asteroid makes safe close flyby past Earth

An asteroid recently discovered by NASA officials is being monitored after passing close to Earth on Monday.

According to officials at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the asteroid 2026 JH2 is about 62 feet wide and classified as a house-sized space rock.

Most asteroids orbit the sun between Mars and Jupiter in the main asteroid belt.

Despite this asteroid’s size, officials said it safely passed by Earth at a distance of roughly 56,000 miles.

"This small object is passing notably near Earth, much closer than the moon, but this kind of close approach occurs relatively often, nearly annually on average," Juan Luis Cano, a part of the European Space Agency Planetary Defense Office, said.

This distance is about a quarter of that between Earth and the moon, as the average distance between the two is 239,000 miles.

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Another asteroid that will harmlessly pass by Earth is Apophis, discovered in 2004.

The asteroid, which is more than 1,000 feet wide, will pass close to Earth on April 13, 2029, and caused a bit of concern at its initial discovery, as early calculations indicated a small possibility it would impact the planet.

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The asteroid is expected to pass about 23,189 miles from our planet’s surface, which is also near the distance at which some spacecraft orbit Earth, according to NASA.

This is just one of thousands of asteroids in our solar system that will regularly pass by our planet.