New Jersey declares state of emergency due to April freeze that killed roughly $300M in crops

TRENTON, N.J. – Much of New Jersey has experienced an unusual weather pattern resulting in devastating agricultural losses across the state.

Following a warm period, temperatures dropped sharply, with lows in the 20s, which was terrible timing, as crops were destroyed during the critical development stage.

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A prolonged warm spell in mid-April pushed temperatures above 90 degrees in some areas of the state, causing fruit trees and other crops to flower earlier than normal, according to New Jersey state officials.

Some farmers anticipate losing 100% of certain crops due to the dropping temperatures from April 19 to 22.

Due to the tremendous loss and agricultural damage from prolonged freezing temperatures, early estimates from state officials suggest at least $300 million in total crop losses for growers and farmers.

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As a result, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties, which will take action to preserve farm operations and stabilize local economies during this ongoing situation.

"The April freeze caused serious damage to our growers, and those losses demand decisive action," Governor Mikie Sherrill said in a statement. "This executive order mobilizes a whole-of-government recovery effort out of Trenton, cutting through bureaucracy and accelerating results for impacted farmers and families."

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Findings from damage assessments led to the state of emergency being issued.