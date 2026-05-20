Sinkhole causes closure of LaGuardia Airport runway as crew work to make repairs

QUEENS, NY - A sinkhole discovered near a runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York City caused multiple flight delays and cancellations on Wednesday as emergency crews worked to repair the site.

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The sinkhole was discovered around 11 a.m. while Port Authority officials were conducting their daily morning inspection of the airfield.

Once crews identified the sinkhole near Runway 4/22, the area was immediately shut down, so officials could determine the cause and complete the necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

"The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve," LaGuardia Airport said in a social media post.

Officials warned that travelers should expect delays and cancellations, especially with thunderstorms forecast to develop later in the evening.

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Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the latest flight status information.

No injuries have been reported at this time.