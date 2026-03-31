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NOAA launches new weather forecast system to improve air travel safety

The new system will generate more detailed forecasts of icing and turbulence, giving pilots real-time information about the changing weather conditions while in the air.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
The SPC has introduced changes to their severe weather outlook, introducing new intensity levels to highlight specific threats for storms. Bill Bunting, Storm Prediction Center deputy director, joins FOX Weather to talk about how these changes will allow forecasters to convey how strong the impacts of a severe day might be.  08:57

FILE: NOAA Storm Prediction Center refines severe weather outlook

The SPC has introduced changes to their severe weather outlook, introducing new intensity levels to highlight specific threats for storms. Bill Bunting, Storm Prediction Center deputy director, joins FOX Weather to talk about how these changes will allow forecasters to convey how strong the impacts of a severe day might be. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is utilizing a new weather forecasting system to improve the prediction of aviation hazards that pose risks to flight safety, including airplane icing and turbulence.

The new Domestic Aviation Forecast System (DAFS) will generate more detailed forecasts of icing and turbulence, giving pilots real-time information about the changing weather conditions while in the air.

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"This is the culmination of extensive research and years of work that gets right to the heart of our aviation forecast mission: supporting passenger safety and the aviation industry," Terra Ladwig, acting chief of NOAA Global Systems Laboratory’s Assimilation, Verification, and Innovation Division, said.

An American Airlines plane is de-iced as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday, December 22, 2022.

An American Airlines plane is de-iced as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday, December 22, 2022.  

(David Joles/Star Tribune  / Getty Images)

The tool will not only forecast the likelihood of icing and its severity, but also enhance turbulence predictions, including low-level turbulence near the ground, clear air turbulence that is difficult to detect, mountain wave turbulence and turbulence within clouds and storms.

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"Improving prediction of turbulence and icing will strengthen NOAA's ability to provide critical flight safety information to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aviation community," Joshua Scheck, aviation support branch chief for NOAA's Aviation Weather Center, said.

According to NOAA, the new DAFS was developed with funding from the FAA Aviation Weather Research Program.

United Airlines says a plane went off of the taxiway after landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday morning.

United Airlines says a plane went off of the taxiway after landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday morning.

(Ren Ganner via X / FOX 26 Houston)

The tool is based on an advanced operational regional forecast model, the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR), which was designed to track severe weather events.

"The DAFS is another example of how NOAA continuously works with the FAA to deliver the most accurate, timely, and useful aviation forecasts," Scheck said.

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The system updates its forecast every hour on a 1.8-mile surface grid and divides the atmosphere into 50 layers from the ground to high altitude. It also ingests three-dimensional radar data every 15 minutes to improve its predictions.

Parts of Upstate New York were covered in heavy snowfall after the region began the week with intense winter weather conditions. 00:13

Crews work to de-ice a plane at an airport in Rochester, New York, on Tuesday

Parts of Upstate New York were covered in heavy snowfall after the region began the week with intense winter weather conditions.

Previously, icing and turbulence guidance were generated by numerical weather models that updated hourly on an 8-mile surface grid. Now, icing and turbulence forecast updates will be more precise.

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"The enhanced horizontal and vertical resolution provides more detailed forecasts, which potentially gives pilots more options to navigate around hazards," Curtis Alexander, GSL’s deputy director, said.

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