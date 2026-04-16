NASA's Artemis II crew reflects on historic mission around the moon and back

It's been almost a week since the Artemis II crew returned to Earth after a nearly 10-day mission to the moon and back, and the four astronauts are reflecting on their time in space.

NASA Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen had the chance to experience something no humans have ever experienced before — going deeper into space than anyone else and seeing the far side of the moon with their own human eyes.

On Thursday, six days after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, the astronauts held a news conference at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, answering questions about their journey.

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Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman kicked off the conference with an opening statement.

He started off thanking his fellow crew on the mission, saying without their support the mission couldn't have happened.

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"We are bonded forever. I mean, that's the closest where humans can be and not be a family," Wiseman said of him, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

He continued by thanking NASA and their international partners who made the mission possible, and finally, he thanked the world.

"When we came home, we were shocked at the global outpouring of support, of pride, of ownership of this mission," Wiseman said. "We wanted to go out and try to do something that would bring the world together to unite the world."

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The crew members talked about their perspective of the mission since being back on the ground.

Koch said her husband and family talked about how to tell her that their impact reached millions.

"I can tell you that the difference now is when we come before you now, we've done this together," she said. "We took your hearts with us, and your hearts lifted our hearts."

They talked about how they'd been sleeping since they came back, with Koch mentioning she has had multiple mornings where she woke up feeling like she'd been floating.

The crew was asked about how safe they felt on Integrity, the name they chose for the Orion spacecraft that was their home for the mission.

Despite some of the challenges they encountered on the mission with the toilet and a smoke detector going off, Wiseman said they could launch Artemis III on Orion tomorrow and that crew would be in great shape.

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Glover described the splashdown, saying it was a "very intense" 13 minutes and 36 seconds from reentry to hitting the ocean.

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He talked about the feeling of free-falling for a few moments while they awaited the pilot parachutes to deploy following the release of the drogue parachutes.

The crew was asked about Orion's heat shield, and how they thought it held up. WIseman said they'd have to wait and see what NASA said, but it was a very smooth ride down.

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They had fun questions about what they'd want to be included in a movie about them, what stamp they'd choose if the USPS asked, and personal effects they'd brought with them aboard the spacecraft.

Glover gave advice to young people who have hopes of becoming astronauts.

"The three things I've always encouraged young people to do, I think still apply to be gritty or resilient, to be a lifelong learner and to be a good teammate," he said.

Glover, Wiseman and Hansen talked about the piloting demonstrations they were able to do aboard Orion during the mission.

"First of all, it's an immense privilege to fly a spaceship that just at all and to fly a new spaceship is kind of an unreal privilege," Glover said.

The crew gave their advice to the future crews of Artemis missions.

"You have got to invest in each other," Wiseman said.

"Ask more questions," Glover said.

"Remember you're part of a team," Koch said.

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The Artemis II crew remains in Houston for at least another week while they continue their medical evaluations and tests following their mission.