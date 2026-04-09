Is NASA considering reclassifying Pluto as a planet in our solar system?

It's been 20 years since Pluto was declassified as the ninth planet in our solar system, and many people wish it had never lost its status.

A recent comment from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman alludes to the possibility of NASA looking into making Pluto a planet once again.

On Thursday afternoon, Isaacman replied to a post by Mike's Weather Page on X, of a letter from 10-year-old Kaela writing to NASA to tell them how much she loves Pluto and asking them to make it a planet again.

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"Dear NASA, please make Pluto a planet again," Kaela's letter said. "I really want it to be a planet again!"

Kaela - We are looking into this. — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) April 9, 2026

She went on to explain the reasons why Pluto should be a planet and let NASA know her knowledge of Pluto.

Isaacman replied to the post saying, "Kaela — We are looking into this."

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In 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) determined Pluto was no longer able to be called a planet because other objects might cross its orbit.

That same year, the IAU set a standard for what could be called a planet.

In order for something to be determined as a planet:

It must orbit a star. It must be big enough to have enough gravity to force it into a spherical shape. It must be big enough that its gravity has cleared away any other objects of a similar size near its orbit around the sun.

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Pluto was discovered in 1930, and identified as the ninth planet in our solar system then.

It's even smaller than Mercury, the smallest planet in our solar system, and is unlike all the other planets in the system, according to NASA.

Technical advances and discoveries led to several other objects similar to Pluto being located in the Kuiper Belt, where Pluto is.

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It was then that the IAU decided to create a new category for these objects called dwarf planets.

So, Pluto was demoted to dwarf planet, causing discourse among citizens and astronomers alike who disagreed with the IAU's definitions, NASA said.

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No official action has been taken to try and get Pluto back on the map as a planet, but will NASA petition to redeem its status? Only time will tell.