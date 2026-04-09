When will NASA land on the moon? Tracking the Artemis program's journey back to the lunar surface

When will NASA land on the moon?

With Artemis II capturing the attention of the world and bringing humanity into deep space for the first time in more than 50 years, this is just the beginning of a much more daunting journey.

EYES TURN TO ARTEMIS II SPLASHDOWN AS LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLE FOR RECOVERY ZONE

One of the goals of NASA's Artemis program is to establish a sustainable, long-term human presence on and around the moon – and they are laying the foundation for a lunar landing this decade.

Let's take a look at what prediction markets make of NASA's commitment to bring humanity to the moon.

The last time humans walked on the moon was 53 years ago, when Apollo 17 Astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent three days on the lunar surface in 1972 from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14.

Currently scheduled for mid-2027, Artemis III will begin to lay the foundation for lunar landings by testing docking methods on the moon. The test mission will test commercial landers, setting the stage for NASA's mission to the moon.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MOMENTS FOLLOWING THE ARTEMIS II SPLASHDOWN

Artemis IV, the first Artemis lunar landing mission, NASA is currently targeting a mission date for early 2028.

Prediction markets are in favor of NASA landing on the moon before 2030.