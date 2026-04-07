Eyes turn to Artemis II splashdown as light rain possible for recovery zone

As Artemis II gets nearer to Earth by the minute, so does the final phase of the mission: splashdown. In order to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, weather conditions have to be just right.

NASA plans to have the Orion spacecraft splashdown off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. PT, 10 days after the mission launched to go to the moon.

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They will re-enter Earth's atmosphere in the Indian Ocean and make its way over to the Pacific where it will splash down.

Artemis II reentry area into Earth

(FOX Weather)



In order for Artemis II to splashdown, NASA has strict weather rules in place for the splashdown site:

There cannot be precipitation or thunderstorms within 35 miles (30 nautical miles).

Significant wave height should be less than six feet.

Winds under 29 mph (25 knots)

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The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the upcoming weather to see if Artemis II will, in fact, make its splashdown at the planned location.

The Pacific Ocean near San Diego is usually fairly calm, not seeing many strong weather systems, the FOX Forecast Center said.

On Friday, a system could bring some rain showers over the ocean.

Artemis II splashdown forecast

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said if any rain falls within 35 miles of the splashdown location, NASA will need to find a new place to have Artemis II splash down.

Winds in the area will be stronger higher up in the atmosphere, but the FOX Forecast Center said they should be fairly light.

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Wave heights are also not expected to be a big concern for the splashdown and recovery mission.

A similar situation happened with Artemis I's splashdown in 2022.

A cold front produced light rain in the primary recovery zone for the spacecraft, and NASA had to move the splashdown location south near Guadalupe Island, west of Baja California, Mexico.

The USS John P. Murtha, the ship that will recover the Artemis II crew, had already started its journey to the recovery zone, NASA said on Tuesday afternoon.

TIMELINE: A DAY-BY-DAY GUIDE TO THE 10-DAY ARTEMIS II MISSION TO BRING HUMANITY BACK TO THE MOON

Artemis II is the first crewed mission in NASA's Artemis program, and has proved successful thus far.

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The four-person team completed their lunar flyby on Monday, sending back important data, visuals and information to NASA's Mission Control and science teams back on Earth.

The crew started their four-day journey back to Earth on Monday.