April skywatching guide: See the first full Moon of spring, spot Mercury, marvel at a meteor shower and more

As spring settles in, April brings a lineup of celestial events that make it an ideal month to spend a little more time looking up!

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From the glow of spring's first full Moon to a new Moon and it's darker, star-filled skies, along with stellar views of Mercury and a passing meteor shower, there’s something new to spot in the sky across the world as the weeks of April unfold.

April 2 — Full Moon

April 2 brings us the first full Moon of spring, the Paschal Moon, also often referred to as the pink Moon.

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While it won’t actually look pink, the Moon can take on a golden hue when near the horizon.

The Moon will reach its exact full phase at around 02:12 UTC on April 2, 2026.

Meaning, for most U.S. observers, this will occur during the evening of April 1, while in many other parts of the world, it will be visible on April 2 local time.

A full moon happens when the Moon, Earth, and Sun are in a straight line.

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And when the Sun and Moon are on opposite sides of Earth, the side of the Moon facing us is fully illuminated.

According to SeaSky.org, "This full moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Pink Moon because it marked the appearance of the moss pink, or wild ground phlox, which is one of the first spring flowers."

April 3 — Mercury elongation

April 3 brings a prime opportunity to see Mercury, as it reaches its greatest western elongation.

It’s best viewed in the morning, when it reaches its greatest western elongation of about 27.8 degrees from the Sun, placing it at its highest point above the horizon before sunrise, according to SeaSky.org.

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Hence, the best chance to spot Mercury is just before sunrise; look for a planet hanging low in the eastern sky.

April 17 — New Moon

On April 17, a new Moon will bring the darkest skies of the month, perfect for stargazing and observing faint celestial objects.

A new Moon happens when the Moon’s orbit places it between Earth and the Sun, so the side facing Earth is in shadow and mostly invisible.

April 21-22 — Lyrids meteor shower

April brings the annual Lyrid meteor shower.

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The shower will reach its peak on the night of April 21, with observers able to see roughly 18 meteors per hour streaking across the night sky.

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This meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through the trail of debris left by Comet Thatcher, which has been orbiting the Sun for approximately 415 years.

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The best time to watch this meteor shower will be after midnight and before dawn on April 22.