Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Rare total lunar eclipse Blood Moon dazzles the sky with captivating views for billions worldwide

Totality began around 6:04 a.m. EST and ended around 7:03 a.m., with photos captured by viewers worldwide, allowing the Blood Moon’s fiery glow to last a lifetime.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
GOODNIGHT MOON 🌑: Watch as the Earth casts its shadow on the moon during this morning's total lunar eclipse over the U.S. This timelapse was caught over Los Angeles, CA. The next time this phenomenon will occur is 2028-2029!  00:09

Timelapse: Total lunar eclipse over U.S.

GOODNIGHT MOON 🌑: Watch as the Earth casts its shadow on the moon during this morning's total lunar eclipse over the U.S. This timelapse was caught over Los Angeles, CA. The next time this phenomenon will occur is 2028-2029! 

A total lunar eclipse Blood Moon lit up the skies for nearly an hour early this morning, its crimson radiance captivating viewers around the world with breathtaking celestial views.

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE GEAR GUIDE: HOW TO VIEW AND CAPTURE BLOOD MOON ECLIPSE FOR BEST SKYWATCHING EXPERIENCE

Totality began around 6:04 a.m. EST and ended around 7:03 a.m., with photos captured by viewers worldwide, allowing the Blood Moon’s fiery glow to last a lifetime.

Blood Moon captured in Livonia, NY, March 3, 2026

Blood Moon captured in Livonia, NY, March 3, 2026

(Jafet Rosado)

During a lunar eclipse, Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Moon to fall into Earth’s shadow and take on a reddish-orange hue; hence the name "Blood Moon". 

MARCH SKYWATCHING GUIDE: CATCH A BLOOD MOON, PLANET CONJUNCTION, AURORAS, AND MORE

Rising Blood Moon captured in Boynton Beach, FL, March 3, 2026

Rising Blood Moon captured in Boynton Beach, FL, March 3, 2026

(Brian Coviello )

With that said, this type of event can occur only during a full Moon.

Total lunar eclipse Blood Moon in Minden, NV, March 3 2026

(Tim Sullivan)

The phenomenon graced the skies from eastern Asia and Australia, the Pacific, North and Central America as well as the far western side of South America.

THE BEST CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2026 YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS

Blood Moon captured in Boynton Beach, FL, March 3, 2026

Blood Moon captured in Boynton Beach, FL, March 3, 2026

(Brian Coviello )

Viewers from across the country have captured its celestial beauty from every angle, highlighting the Moon in such detail, with its glow and shadows revealing its textured surface.

Only about 29% of all eclipses are total lunar eclipses.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • Courtesy: Jennifer Watts Wynne, AR
    Image 1 of 6

    Total lunar eclipse Blood Moon in Wynne, AR, March 3 2026 (Jennifer Watts)

  • Blood Moon captured in Miami, FL, March 3, 2026
    Image 2 of 6

    Blood Moon captured in Miami, FL, March 3, 2026 (Brian Coviello )

  • Blood Moon captured in Vista, CA, March 3, 2026
    Image 3 of 6

    Blood Moon captured in Vista, CA, March 3, 2026 (Marie Patriss)

  • Dothan, AL
    Image 4 of 6

    Total lunar eclipse Blood Moon in Dothan, AL, March 3 2026 (Miranda Miles)

  • Blood Moon captured in Sherman Oaks, CA, March 3, 2026
    Image 5 of 6

    Blood Moon captured in Sherman Oaks, CA, March 3, 2026 (Dan Arnold)

  • Blood Moon captured in Miami, FL, March 3, 2026
    Image 6 of 6

    Blood Moon captured in Miami, FL, March 3, 2026 (Isabella)

Scientists say this type of event will not occur again until June 2029 for most of the U.S.

Did you capture the Blood Moon? Share your stunning photos with us at Foxweather.com/connect.

Tags
Loading...