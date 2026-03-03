See it: Rare total lunar eclipse Blood Moon dazzles the sky with captivating views for billions worldwide

A total lunar eclipse Blood Moon lit up the skies for nearly an hour early this morning, its crimson radiance captivating viewers around the world with breathtaking celestial views.

Totality began around 6:04 a.m. EST and ended around 7:03 a.m., with photos captured by viewers worldwide, allowing the Blood Moon’s fiery glow to last a lifetime.

During a lunar eclipse, Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Moon to fall into Earth’s shadow and take on a reddish-orange hue; hence the name "Blood Moon".

With that said, this type of event can occur only during a full Moon.

The phenomenon graced the skies from eastern Asia and Australia, the Pacific, North and Central America as well as the far western side of South America.

Viewers from across the country have captured its celestial beauty from every angle, highlighting the Moon in such detail, with its glow and shadows revealing its textured surface.

Only about 29% of all eclipses are total lunar eclipses.

Scientists say this type of event will not occur again until June 2029 for most of the U.S.

Did you capture the Blood Moon? Share your stunning photos with us at Foxweather.com/connect.