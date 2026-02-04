Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: NASA captures strong X-class solar flare from Sun, Potential for enhanced auroras

"When a solar flare erupts, the explosion can release as much energy as a billion atomic bombs," NASA said.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a strong solar flare released by the Sun on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Following several eruptions in preceding days, this activity could trigger geomagnetic disturbances and enhance the Northern Lights.

Watch: NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captures strong solar flare released by the Sun

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a strong solar flare released by the Sun on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Following several eruptions in preceding days, this activity could trigger geomagnetic disturbances and enhance the Northern Lights.

The Sun released a strong solar flare on Tuesday, Feb. 3, following several eruptions in the preceding days, prompting increased geomagnetic storm activity.

NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory captured the event, classifying it as an X1.5 flare.

According to NASA, the flare peaked at 9:08 a.m. ET and X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information on its strength. 

WHAT IS A SOLAR FLARE?

A solar flare is a sudden release of energy from the Sun that often appears as a localized burst of bright light. 

The Sun released a strong solar flare on Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Sun released a strong solar flare on Tuesday, Feb. 3

(@NASASpaceAlerts / X / FOX Weather)

NASA states that solar flares occur when built-up magnetic energy in the Sun’s atmosphere is rapidly released, emitting radiation across nearly the entire electromagnetic spectrum.

NORTHERN LIGHTS DAZZLE ACROSS LOWER 48 DURING G4 GEOMAGNETIC STORM FROM STRONGEST SOLAR FLARE OF 2025

Solar flares are the largest explosions in the solar system. The energy released by one solar flare in one second is 10 million times more powerful than the energy released by a volcanic eruption

A massive solar flare exploded on the surface of the Sun last Friday and led to a

FILE: Watch: Massive solar flare explodes on the Sun, leads to radio blackout on Earth

A massive solar flare exploded on the surface of the Sun last Friday and led to a

"When a solar flare erupts, the explosion can release as much energy as a billion atomic bombs," NASA said.

BACK-TO-BACK SOLAR STORMS HEADED FOR EARTH COULD CREATE DAZZLING AURORAS, POWER GRID FLUCTUATIONS

These types of events, such as flares and solar eruptions, can also impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.    

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A pair of solar flares triggered a dazzling display of the Northern Lights across the northern U.S. on Wednesday.

FILE: Northern Lights dazzle after dual solar flares

A pair of solar flares triggered a dazzling display of the Northern Lights across the northern U.S. on Wednesday.

According to NOAA and NASA, when the Sun releases energetic particles and magnetic material — especially from coronal mass ejections (CMEs) associated with solar flares — these particles and fields can interact with Earth’s magnetic field, drive geomagnetic storms, and enhance the brightness and extent of the Northern Lights.

  • Northern Lights in Sikeston, Missouri Monday night
    Image 1 of 8

    Northern Lights in Sikeston, Missouri Monday night (Sherry Akridge)

  • Northern Lights in Westminster, Vermont Monday night
    Image 2 of 8

    Northern Lights in Westminster, Vermont Monday night (Benny Mac)

  • Northern Lights spotted in Pagosa Springs, Colorado Monday night
    Image 3 of 8

    Northern Lights spotted in Pagosa Springs, Colorado Monday night (Christi Hester)

  • Northern Lights in Lexington, Virginia Monday night
    Image 4 of 8

    Northern Lights in Lexington, Virginia Monday night (Cynthia Cash)

  • Northern Lights spotted in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Monday night
    Image 5 of 8

    Northern Lights spotted in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Monday night (Kim Klopp)

  • Northern lights spotted Monday night on a flight to Iceland.
    Image 6 of 8

    Northern lights spotted Monday night on a flight to Iceland.  (Nicole Morrison)

  • Image 7 of 8

    The aurora borealis were out in Floyd County, KY. The northern lights red tint was visible with the naked eye.  (@_keitharnett / X)

  • Image 8 of 8

    Northern lights were shining bright in Minnesota on Monday night.  (@dessination / X)

In late January, a strong geomagnetic storm gave millions the rare opportunity to see the Northern Lights.

SEVERE GEOMAGNETIC STORM DAZZLES NIGHT SKY WITH NORTHERN LIGHTS IN MANY STATES ACROSS US

Based on NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center and NASA observations of solar activity, recent X‑class flares from AR4366 could produce geomagnetic disturbances that could enhance the Northern Lights.

Tags
Loading...