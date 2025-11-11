Northern Lights possible as far south as Alabama from major geomagnetic storm, eruption from Sun

A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to occur on Wednesday, which could mean good news for stargazers around the country.

This chance of a severe geomagnetic storm will increase the odds for Americans as far south as Alabama to see the Northern Lights in the coming days.

A large coronal mass ejection (CME), a massive eruption of plasma from the Sun’s corona, is expected to arrive at Earth by midday Wednesday and last into the evening.

WHAT DOES THE KP INDEX MEAN FOR SEEING THE NORTHERN LIGHTS?

This sequence of events could trigger a geomagnetic storm, prompting officials to issue a G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

Solar storms are ranked on a scale from G1 to G5, from minor to extreme characterization. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a G4 category storm is characterized as severe, which could cause widespread voltage control issues for various regions.

WHAT IS A GEOMAGNETIC STORM?

Storms of this magnitude can disrupt critical infrastructure, including cellular networks and radio communications.

According to the NOAA, a geomagnetic storm is a significant disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when energy from the solar wind is exchanged into the space environment surrounding Earth.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

Due to this astronomical event, the northern lights may become visible across much of the north half of the lower 48, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Live cloud cover for aurora sightings across the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



People in states as far south as Alabama and as far north as Northern California could have a chance to view the breathtaking light show.