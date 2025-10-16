What is the Kp index and how does it relate to the Northern Lights?

Have you ever seen the Northern Lights?

The popular natural phenomenon that illuminates the sky with glowing hints of vibrant color is a magnificent sight to behold, if you're lucky enough to see it. Knowing when and where the Northern Lights will be visible is a challenging game and can partially be predicted by referencing the "Kp" Index, which measures the strength of geomagnetic activity, for where you are skywatching from.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

The index is determined using a network of observatory stations around the globe. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center calculates real-time estimates of the Kp index using 8 of the 13 network stations located in Alaska, Virginia, Canada, Germany and Australia.

Aurora Borealis displays usually follow a few days after solar events known as coronal mass ejections or solar flares. The flares bring a barrage of electrons that interact with oxygen and nitrogen in Earth's magnetic field which surrounds the outside of our planet.

You can gauge the potential southern migration of the aurora by first finding your geomagnetic latitude, which is based on magnetic poles, not the latitude based on relation to the geographical North Pole. Geomagnetic latitude helps forecast whether a storm might be powerful enough to produce a stunning natural light display.

HISTORIC GEOMAGNETIC STORM SHOWCASES NORTHERN LIGHTS FOR MILLIONS

Then, track the forecasted "Kp" index — a 1-9 scale measuring geomagnetic storm intensity.

According to NOAA, when the measurement is between 0-2, the aurora will be further north, dim in intensity and not active. For a 3-5 Kp index, the aurora will move further from the magnetic poles, and become brighter with more motion and formations across the sky, offering a breathtaking sight.

When the kp reaches the 6-7 range, the aurora becomes even brighter and more active, spanning further away from the poles, and offering glimpses in major cities like Seattle and Chicago.

MORE INFO: Current Kp Index | Forecasted Kp Index

The most active range in the Kp Index, from 8-9, the aurora will move closer to the equator and create the most active and stunning views directly overhead in the northern portion of the United States, showcasing the most photogenic aurora oval displays.