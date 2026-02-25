See it: James Webb Telescope captures detailed images of dying star

NASA’s James Webb Telescope captured an astonishing photograph of a star in outer space recently.

In the latest footage captured by the James Webb Telescope, a nebula has been revealed surrounding a dying star.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a powerful infrared space telescope that studies every phase in the history of our universe, ranging from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets.

The space telescope launched on Dec. 25, 2021, and orbits the sun at a distance of one million miles from Earth, according to NASA.

According to NASA, the nebula was first captured by the now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope more than a decade ago. The James Webb Space Telescope offers a more detailed view of the nebula’s unique brain-like appearance.

Both images show distinct mesmerizing patterns of bright colors within the nebula.

"The nebula appears to have distinct regions that capture different phases of its evolution — an outer shell of gas that was blown off first and consists mostly of hydrogen, and an inner cloud with more structure that contains a mix of different gases," a statement from NASA reads.

Although there is much to be discovered about this nebula, experts are certain that it is being created by a star near the end of its fuel-burning life.

According to experts, depending on the star’s mass — which is yet to be determined — it could explode as a supernova if it is massive enough.

Scientists will continue to monitor the phenomenon with the world’s premier space observatory, providing pristine detail.