Why will the Artemis II spacecraft land in the ocean and not on land?

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Artemis II space mission has been nothing short of a success, as the four crew members on the Orion spacecraft have made history during their journey around the moon.

As the Artemis II team wraps up their mission to orbit the moon, they are now on a trajectory back to Earth after physically capturing images of the dark side for the first time in human history.

WHEN WILL NASA LAND ON THE MOON? TRACKING THE ARTEMIS PROGRAM'S JOURNEY BACK TO THE LUNAR SURFACE

As the final days of the mission are upon us, the Orion spacecraft is scheduled to return to Earth on Friday, along the shores of San Diego, where NASA and Naval Recovery crews are waiting for the team to arrive, but why does it land in the ocean?

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Simply put, the ocean is an easily accessible option for military personnel to safely secure the area from the public and provide a cool liquid cushion to serve as a shock absorber for the spacecraft to land on, rather than on land.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MOMENTS FOLLOWING THE ARTEMIS II SPLASHDOWN

"The Navy divers will then assess the environment surrounding the capsule to make sure there are no hazards present," a statement from NASA said "Teams will stabilize Orion before the crew exits the capsule in the open water by installing an inflatable collar."

To safely extract the astronauts, divers will install an inflatable raft, called the front porch, under Orion’s side hatch to aid in the spacecraft’s exit.

The astronauts will be transported to a medical bay on one of the naval ships for a post-mission evaluation, before flying to the Johnson Space Center, according to NASA.

ARTEMIS II CREW SHARES NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN IMAGES OF THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON AFTER RECORD-BREAKING LUNAR FLYBY

In past missions, such as Apollo 17, the last time humans landed on the moon, the four-person crew ended their 13-day mission by splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, where military recovery teams from the U.S.S. Ticonderoga monitored the spacecraft’s descent and the retrieval of the astronauts.

The splashdown methods have not changed much since the early days of NASA's space exploration.

The Artemis II space crew will be the first to splash down with humans from the moon’s orbit in over 50 years.

EYES TURN TO ARTEMIS II SPLASHDOWN AS LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLE FOR RECOVERY ZONE

After the Orion spacecraft is aboard the naval vessel, NASA technicians will drain any water from the ship before returning to the Naval Base in San Diego.