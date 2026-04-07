Here's what happens in the moments following the Artemis II splashdown

HOUSTON, Texas – The historic Artemis II mission has taken four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft coined "Integrity" further away from Earth than any human ever, and now they're coming home.

After a successful launch and slingshot around the moon, Integrity is on its way back to Earth and the countdown to splashdown is on.

As of now, NASA plans to have the Orion spacecraft splashdown off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. PST, putting an end to the first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years.

But what happens once they splash down?

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RECOVERING THE CREW

Once Integrity splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, a coalition of forces will be there to greet them as the first steps of the meticulously, well-practiced recovery begin.

About three hours before the capsule enters the atmosphere, U.S. Navy and NASA personnel will be staged in open water, with prepared recovery teams ready to provide support from both sea and air.

Two MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters equipped with NASA imagery equipment will track the Orion space capsule as it travels through Earth’s atmosphere.

Artemis II Landing and Recovery Director Liliana Villarreal said, "Once we get through splashdown…It's go time for everybody. The ships, the helicopters, the small boats are now just going as fast as they can towards the capsule."

After landing in the Pacific, the crew will perform a post-landing checklist with NASA Mission Control – securing the capsule and preparing them for the power-down sequence.

Once the power-down sequence is performed and the hatch on Orion is opened, the crew will first be greeted by a dive medical officer from the U.S. Navy, who will assess the condition of the crew.

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Following immediate health assessments, Navy recovery divers will assist the four crew members in emerging from the capsule onto Orion's front porch, where the astronauts will dress the crew members in "Astronaut Recovery Vests."

Using the recovery vests, the four crew members will be hoisted up to two HSC-23 helicopters and delivered to the USS John P. Murtha.

Once the four astronauts, who traveled further from Earth than any humans before them, are safely secured on the USS John P. Murtha – recovery crews turn their focus to the capsule.

RECOVERING THE CAPSULE

Practice makes perfect.

Recovery teams performed a staggering 12 Underway Recovery Tests (URTs) to identify the best recovery method, and practice it until it was perfect for splashdown day.

Recovery teams will secure the capsule in the same manner as NASA and U.S. Navy crews did over three years ago in the Artemis I splashdown.

"It's actually the same process we did on Artemis I," Villarreal said.

Once the spacecraft is shutdown and the hatch is closed, the capsule is towed using a winch line deployed from the back of the USS John P. Murtha, where the Orion capsule is towed into a weld deck area.

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In what Villarreal referred to as the "big milestone" – water is then drained from the weld deck area and the capsule is secured.