Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published Updated

NASA returning SpaceX Crew-11 early after astronaut medical issue aboard International Space Station

Dr. James Polk, NASA's chief health and medical officer, said this is the first medical evacuation to occur in the International Space Station's 25-year history.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Officials from NASA address the ongoing situation with the International Space Station returning to Earth.

International Space Station Update

Officials from NASA address the ongoing situation with the International Space Station returning to Earth.

The four-person NASA SpaceX Crew-11 will be returning to Earth early after a medical issue occurred Wednesday prior to a planned spacewalk outside the International Space Station. 

SpaceX Crew-11 consists of NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman along with JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

"Crew safety has always remained our highest priority," Amit Kshatriya, NASA's associate administrator, said. "We never take shortcuts, we never compromise when it comes to protecting our astronauts."

NASA DISCOVERS NEW STARLESS, DARK-MATTER ASTRONOMICAL OBJECT DUBBED 'CLOUD-9' IN SPACE

The crew will return home at an undisclosed date in the near future.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 members stand inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. From left are Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Commander NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, and Pilot NASA astronaut Mike Fincke.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 members stand inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. From left are Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Commander NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, and Pilot NASA astronaut Mike Fincke.

(NASA)

Kshatriya said once the situation on board stabilized after the medical incident on Wednesday, the agency made the decision to bring the crew back.

Dr. James Polk, NASA's chief health and medical officer, said this is the first medical evacuation to occur in the International Space Station's 25-year history.

Polk said many models in the ISS's 25-year history indicated there should've been a medical evacuation every three years, but this is the first one ever.

DON'T MISS IT: JUPITER TO SHINE BRIGHT AS IT REACHES OPPOSITION

While no information is being provided on which Crew-11 member suffered the medical situation, Polk stressed that the astronaut was stable.

Dec. 30, 2025: At center, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut and Expedition 74 Flight Engineer Kimiya Yui assists NASA astronauts Zena Cardman (left) and Mike Fincke (right), the station’s flight engineer and commander respectively, during spacesuit checks inside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock.

(NASA)

Polk said the medical incident was significant enough to want to complete a full medical work-up on Earth where a more robust medical suite will be available.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said on Thursday that Crew-11, which launched in August, has completed most of its mission objectives.

THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION EXPLAINED: TWO DECADES OF ASTRONAUTS LIVING AND WORKING IN SPACE

Isaacman said NASA astronaut Chris Williams will remain aboard the International Space Station representing NASA and the U.S.

The SpaceX Crew-12 launch, which is planned for Feb. 15, could be moved up early, Isaacman said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The administrators didn't disclose whether the planned spacewalk on Jan. 15 would continue as scheduled.

Isaacman said Crew-11's return date will be announced in the coming days.

Tags
Loading...