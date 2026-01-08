NASA returning SpaceX Crew-11 early after astronaut medical issue aboard International Space Station

The four-person NASA SpaceX Crew-11 will be returning to Earth early after a medical issue occurred Wednesday prior to a planned spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

SpaceX Crew-11 consists of NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman along with JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

"Crew safety has always remained our highest priority," Amit Kshatriya, NASA's associate administrator, said. "We never take shortcuts, we never compromise when it comes to protecting our astronauts."

The crew will return home at an undisclosed date in the near future.

Kshatriya said once the situation on board stabilized after the medical incident on Wednesday, the agency made the decision to bring the crew back.

Dr. James Polk, NASA's chief health and medical officer, said this is the first medical evacuation to occur in the International Space Station's 25-year history.

Polk said many models in the ISS's 25-year history indicated there should've been a medical evacuation every three years, but this is the first one ever.

While no information is being provided on which Crew-11 member suffered the medical situation, Polk stressed that the astronaut was stable.

Polk said the medical incident was significant enough to want to complete a full medical work-up on Earth where a more robust medical suite will be available.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said on Thursday that Crew-11, which launched in August, has completed most of its mission objectives.

Isaacman said NASA astronaut Chris Williams will remain aboard the International Space Station representing NASA and the U.S.

The SpaceX Crew-12 launch, which is planned for Feb. 15, could be moved up early, Isaacman said.

The administrators didn't disclose whether the planned spacewalk on Jan. 15 would continue as scheduled.

Isaacman said Crew-11's return date will be announced in the coming days.