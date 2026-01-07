2 NASA astronauts to complete first spacewalk of 2026 outside International Space Station

Two NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will complete a spacewalk on Thursday morning to make preparations for future technology installation.

NASA said astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman will be the ones doing the spacewalk. The space agency said it's Fincke's tenth spacewalk and Cardman's first.

THESE ARE THE SKYWATCHING EVENTS YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS IN JANUARY

It's the first spacewalk completed by NASA's Expedition 74.

U.S. Spacewalk 94 will last several hours, beginning at 8 a.m. EST and planned to last until about 2:30 p.m.

During their spacewalk, NASA said Cardman and Fincke will exit the space station's Quest airlock to prepare the 2A power channel for future installation of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays.

NASA said once installed, the array will provide additional power for the orbital laboratory, including critical support of its safe and controlled de-orbit.

NASA RADAR ACCIDENTALLY FINDS SECRET COLD WAR 'CITY UNDER THE ICE' IN GREENLAND

Fincke will wear a spacesuit with red stripes as crew member 1 and Cardman will wear an unmarked suit as crew member 2.

Fincke and Cardman are two of seven astronauts that are part of Expedition 74, which began in early December and will conclude this summer.

10 RARE DISCOVERIES AND MEMORABLE MOMENTS FROM SPACE IN 2025

In addition to the spacewalk on Thursday, NASA announced a second spacewalk will take place on Jan. 15.

U.S. Spacewalk 95 will start at 7:10 a.m. EST and will last about six hours and 30 minutes, as well.

The crew for this spacewalk has yet to be announced.

GIANT NASA BALLOON SURPRISES RURAL TEXAS FARM TOWN

NASA said the astronauts on this spacewalk will "replace a high-definition camera on camera port 3, install a new navigational aid for visiting spacecraft, called a planar reflector, on the Harmony module’s forward port, and relocate an early ammonia servicer jumper — a flexible hose assembly that connects parts of a fluid system — along with other jumpers on the station’s S6 and S4 truss."

THE BEST CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2026 YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS

Both spacewalks will be live-streamed by NASA. The spacewalks are the first two of 2026 and the 278th and 279th in support of space station assembly, upgrades and maintenance.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

For more information on how to watch the spacewalks, visit NASA's website here.