Earth & Space
Don't miss it: Jupiter to shine bright as it reaches opposition

Jupiter will shine brighter than everything other than the moon and Venus.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
This Saturday, Jupiter will shine at its biggest and brightest of the year as Earth flies between the largest planet in our solar system and the sun.

This process in astronomy is known as opposition. Opposition happens when a planet is opposite the sun as viewed from Earth, according to EarthSky.org.

It's the first time since December 2024 that Jupiter has come into opposition.

Jupiter is at opposition Jan. 10, 2026.

(FOX Weather)

The best time to view Jupiter in opposition will be on Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m., when the sky is fully dark, look to the east, and you'll see the planet shining brightly in the night sky.

EarthSky.org said Jupiter will rise into opposition at 3 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Jupiter planet and its moons rise in L'Aquila, Italy, in opposition to the sun on September 26, 2022.

Jupiter planet and its moons rise in L'Aquila, Italy, in opposition to the sun on September 26, 2022. 

(Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto  / Getty Images)

Jupiter will shine brighter than everything other than the Moon and Venus, NASA said. 

The first few months of the year will still be great times to catch Jupiter shining nice and bright in the sky if you happen to miss Saturday's opposition. 

