Watch: Moose calf saved in intricate rescue from skate park bowl in Colorado

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.– A baby moose was rescued after getting stuck from falling into a bowl at a skate park in Breckenridge on Thursday.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they received the call for the moose calf and sedated him in order to remove him from the bottom of the skate bowl.

With the help of Breckenridge police and parks and recreation, they were able to get a harness around the moose and hoist it out of the skate bowl.

Video showed the sleepy moose's limp body as crews inside and outside the skate bowl worked to get the moose out.

Slowly and carefully, they raised the moose out while supporting his body.

Once outside, crews carried the moose away from the skate park.

CPW said it waited for the moose to wake up from the sedation and stand up.

"Good boy," someone said in a video showing the moose standing up as the sedation wore off.

The moose wailed as he oriented himself.

Another video showed the moment the baby moose reunited with his mother at a playground nearby.

"We kept an eye on our little skater moose until he and Mom were reunited," CPW said in a post explaining the situation on X.