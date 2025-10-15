Michigan officials rescue a deer trapped between concrete barriers

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An adult deer was saved on Monday after getting trapped between concrete barriers of a busy highway in Michigan.

The deer was facing a fatal outcome after becoming wedged between cement barricades on Interstate 75 in Oakland County, according to the county sheriff's search and rescue team spokesperson.

Officials used a rescue truck and strap to free the deer.

"Their diligence, training, and hard work paid off, enabling them to rescue the young deer and transfer it to a wildlife rehabilitation center," Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center has since released the animal into the wild.

This was the second of two incidents in Southeast Michigan in the past few days involving a deer rescue.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a call regarding a deer trapped in a wrought iron fence.

"Using a floor jack and a good deal of patience, the trooper was able to safely free the deer without injury," Michigan State Police said.