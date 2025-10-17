Alaska bear gives trash can 'CPR' in desperate attempt to snag a snack

VALDEZ, Alaska – A bear in Valdez, Alaska, was spotted taking a creative approach to try to open a trash can on Tuesday.

Footage of the animal shows it using its front paws to repeatedly press down on a bear-proof trash can that had been knocked over on its side.

In doing so, the bear scoots the trash can along the middle of a neighborhood road.

Resident Justin Prax filmed the moment after letting his dog outside and then hearing her bark aggressively at something nearby.

"I poked my head out to find a bear she'd spooked, and it ran across our yard and then attempted to break into our bear-proof trash in an act that looks like bear CPR," Prax said to Storyful.

Bear-proof trashcans, such as the one in this video, are recommended for homes in parts of Alaska as some black bears have learned to eat garbage.