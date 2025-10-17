Search
Earth & Space
Alaska bear gives trash can 'CPR' in desperate attempt to snag a snack

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A bear in Valdez, Alaska, was spotted desperately trying to open a trash can in the middle of the road.

VALDEZ, Alaska – A bear in Valdez, Alaska, was spotted taking a creative approach to try to open a trash can on Tuesday.

Footage of the animal shows it using its front paws to repeatedly press down on a bear-proof trash can that had been knocked over on its side. 

In doing so, the bear scoots the trash can along the middle of a neighborhood road.

( Justin Prax via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Resident Justin Prax filmed the moment after letting his dog outside and then hearing her bark aggressively at something nearby.

"I poked my head out to find a bear she'd spooked, and it ran across our yard and then attempted to break into our bear-proof trash in an act that looks like bear CPR," Prax said to Storyful. 

