Watch: Moose undergoes elaborate rescue after falling into water canal

Moose are the largest big game animal in Colorado, which is home to over 3,000 moose, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A young bull moose was rescued in early October after he fell into a water canal in Estes Park, Colorado.

ESTES PARK, Colo. – A young bull moose was rescued in early October after he fell into a water canal in northern Colorado.

Footage of the rescue shows the animal with its head barely kept above water, thanks to ropes tied around the base of its antlers.

Officers with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), along with workers with the Bureau of Reclamation, then used straps wrapped underneath the moose’s torso and heavy machinery to lift him out of the water.

Once set back on dry land, officers remove the ropes and straps and set the animal free.

"The young bull survived with minimal injuries," CPW officials said.

Nearly a couple of weeks later, another moose was rescued in central Colorado, where the animal became stuck inside a bowl in a skate park.

Officials monitored the animal closely until its sedation had worn off, and he was reunited with his mother.

Moose are the largest big game animal in Colorado, which is home to over 3,000 moose, according to the CPW. 

Bull moose can grow quite large, measuring up to six feet tall at the shoulder and weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

