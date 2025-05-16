Missing triplet of dead grizzly bear cubs reunited with mama in Wyoming national park

MOOSE, Wyo.– After two yearling grizzly bear cubs were discovered dead in a closed portion of Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday, their sibling has been found safe.

The national park said on Thursday that GB1063 and her lone surviving cub had been reunited.

Her two other cubs were found dead in a closed area of Colter Bay.

Evidence suggested they had been preyed on by what park staff believe was an older, male grizzly bear.

"This is a bittersweet reminder of nature’s harshness, but also of the strength and resilience of wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem," the national park said in a Facebook post.

GB1063 was spotted earlier this week while staff and law enforcement were patrolling the national park, but she was without the third yearling cub.

Thankfully, photos showed the mama and baby together once again on Thursday afternoon, crossing a road in Colter Bay.

The news of the bear cubs' deaths came after recent news that the son of a famous mama grizzly, GB399, was hit and killed by a car in Grand Teton earlier this month.

GB399 unfortunately suffered the same fate in the national park in October.

Grand Teton National Park said if you're ever caught in a bear jam like shown in the photos of GB1063 and her cub, do these things:

Don’t stop in unsafe areas (e.g., blind curves, narrow road shoulders)

Never park in front of a crossing bear.

Stay out of travel lanes and stand to the right of the white line.

Don’t approach the animal.

Follow instructions from park staff as the situation may evolve quickly.

Temporary closures or drive-by-only zones may be in place to protect both you and the bear.

In developed areas, rangers may not manage jams—our goal is to safely escort the animal out.