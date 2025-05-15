2 of 3 grizzly bear cubs found dead in Wyoming national park

MOOSE, Wyo. – A pair of grizzly bear cubs have been found dead in Grand Teton National Park, and their triplet cub is still missing.

According to the National Park Service, the remains of two yearling cubs were discovered by staff Tuesday in a closed area of Colter Bay.

The deceased cubs had evidence they'd been preyed upon by an older grizzly bear.

After finding the cubs, law enforcement and wildlife officers patrolled the developed part of Colter Bay and surrounding areas for bear activity, according to the NPS.

While patrolling, an adult grizzly bear was found wandering alone. A red ear tag identified her as GB1063, a bear who has been seen a lot recently with her yearling cubs.

In accordance with the park's policy, Grand Teton National Park staff hazed GB1063 and her cubs when they were spotted recently in developed and residential areas. Whenever the bears were hazed, the mama bear and her cubs stuck together.

The NPS said hazing is a necessary management tool used to minimize possible conflicts between humans and wildlife, for their safety and ours.

It's believed an adult male grizzly bear came into the area and was responsible for killing the cubs and separating them from their mother, GB1063.

"Bears exhibit a range of fascinating behaviors influenced by their biological needs, social structures, and environmental factors," said Grand Teton National Park Bear Biologist Justin Schwabedissen. "While it is incredibly sad to see a grizzly bear lose its cubs, predation by other bears is a natural source of cub mortality in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and has previously occurred in Grand Teton."

The third yearling cub is still missing.

These aren't the first grizzly bear deaths to be reported recently. In October last year, a famous grizzly bear known as GB399 was killed in Grand Teton after being hit by a vehicle in front of her cub.

Then, earlier this month, the son of GB399 also died after a vehicle strike in the national park.

Park staff are continuing to watch the area.

As always, visitors to Grand Teton National Park are reminded to stay "bear aware" by carrying bear spray and maintaining a safe distance from all wildlife in the parks.

All bear sightings should be reported to national park staff.