Grizzly bear dies by vehicle strike in Grand Teton National Park months after mother suffers same fate

MOOSE, Wyo. – A grizzly bear whose world-renowned mother was killed by a vehicle strike in Grand Teton National Park last year has sadly suffered the same fate.

The son was found dead in Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday, after he had succumbed to injuries caused by a collision with a vehicle, according to officials.

An investigation led by park law enforcement, wildlife rangers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the animal was hit along Highway 26 within the park. The injured bear then made its way 125 yards from the road to an area of willow trees, where it passed away.

By the time the animal was found, it may have been deceased for several days, the National Park Service noted.

Officials were able to identify the bear as GB1058 by using its ear tags and a microchip implant. Five years old at the time of his death, GB1058 seemed to be in good health for his age and the time of year.

Knowing his identity, officials stated that GB1058 was also one of four offspring of the world-renowned grizzly bear GB399 in May 2020. In October, GB399 was also killed after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Teton National Park.

Like his mother GB399, GB1058’s remains were returned to the park, where he was laid to rest.

The NPS warned that bears, along with deer, elk and other wildlife, can often be found near roads in the Wyoming park. They added that the animals can be difficult to see and can cross the roadway unexpectedly.

They provided the following guidance for drivers in the park:

Obey the speed limit and keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Be careful and slow down, particularly when visibility is low at dawn, dusk and at night.

At night, follow the reduced speed limit of 45 mph on US Highway 26/89/191 to give drivers and animals time to react.

Stay vigilant about your surroundings, as distracted drivers have hit park wildlife.

To report wildlife-vehicle collisions or harassment of wildlife in the park, call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.

Grizzly bears in Grand Teton National Park become active in the spring, park officials said. Adult males typically begin emerging from hibernation in March, while females with offspring emerge between April and early May.