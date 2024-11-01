Renowned mama grizzly bear killed in crash laid to rest at Grand Teton National Park

The legacy of world-renowned grizzly bear No. 399 was honored Friday when her ashes were returned to Grand Teton National Park in western Wyoming.

The bear was killed in late October in an accidental vehicle collision about 40 miles south of Grand Teton National Park. She was with her cub at the time of the incident.

At 28 years old, 399 was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, according to Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Hilary Cooley.

"Grizzly bear #399 captivated people around the world, inspiring many to learn about the conservation of this important species," Cooley said. "We received an outpouring of appreciation for #399 and aimed to honor these sentiments in handling her remains."

Her ashes were placed in the Pilgrim Creek area of the Grand Teton National Park, where she spent much of her life, the National Park Service said.

They noted that the cub of 399 has not yet been located. However, they believe it was not struck in the vehicle collision and will be able to survive independently, given its age and the time of year.