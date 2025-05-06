Watch: Bear spotted roaming streets of nation’s oldest city

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of the nation’s oldest city on Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn residents to keep an eye out for the creature.

The St. Augustine Police Department released video showing the bear scaling a wall around the historic St. George Street corridor before disappearing, likely through one of the city’s many alleyways.

Many of the sightings occurred in the downtown region, a heavily visited area by tourists, which celebrates the city’s founding by European explorers in 1565.

Animal specialists say the bear is not considered a threat to the community but emphasized that the sighting serves as a reminder of the season.

This time of year, young bears begin to disperse in search of new territory, often bringing them into more urban areas.

"It's important to keep a respectful distance and never run. Black bears prefer to avoid people and will usually move on quickly," police stated.

The sighting in St. Johns County came just one day after a deadly black bear attack in Southwest Florida, where a man and his dog were killed in what officials believe is the first documented fatal bear attack in the state’s history.

In response to the reported incident, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that three bears were euthanized in the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area and DNA analysis will be conducted to determine if any of the animals were involved in the fatal encounter.

While wildlife officials stressed that bear attacks on humans remain extremely rare, encounters are becoming increasingly common, with populations of humans and black bears on the increase.

The state’s black bear population has rebounded significantly over the last few decades and is now estimated to exceed 4,000.

According to FWC, adult male bears in Florida typically weigh between 250 and 450 pounds, while adult females range from 125 to 250 pounds.

Because of the growing population and increased sightings, the FWC is currently considering reinstating the state's annual black bear hunt, which has faced public backlash.

As for the bear spotted in downtown St. Augustine, officials believe it has since left the immediate area, but they will continue to monitor it and will set out traps, if needed, for relocation.

According to FWC officials, residents can help deter bear sightings by keeping garbage secure and keeping pet food inside.

Anyone who sees a bear in an unusual setting in Florida is encouraged to contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).