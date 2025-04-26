Watch: Bear slides down playset slide as child shrieks in happiness

WEST SIMSBURY, Conn.– A family in Connecticut got a surprise backyard visitor when a bear decided to channel its inner cub and play on their playset, taking a fun trip down the slide.

In a video captured on April 19 in West Simsbury, a black bear meanders up the ladder of a small wooden playset.

"Oh my goodness," said a woman in the background of the video as they watched the bear climb the ladder.

At the top of the ladder, the bear stops to look around. The animal seems to acknowledge a name carved into the top of the wooden playset.

The family talks about how it looks like the bear is reading the name.

The bear then climbs into the playhouse and approaches the green slide attached to the side.

"Is he going to go down the slide?" a man asks, as the bear starts to climb out onto the slide. "Oh my gosh."

As the bear slides down, the family laughs together. "There he goes!" the man said.

After landing on the ground, the bear takes a second to gather its surroundings.

In the video, a child squeals excitedly after watching the bear use the slide.

"He went down the slide!" a child says in the video.

Black bears are very common in Connecticut, especially in the springtime as they seek food after waking up from hibernation.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection reminds residents to be "BearWise" and learn what to do if they encounter a bear near their home or in the wild.

Click here to see the Connecticut DEEP checklist on how to be "BearWise."