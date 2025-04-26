Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published Updated

Watch: Bear slides down playset slide as child shrieks in happiness

Black bears are very common in Connecticut, especially in the springtime as they seek food after waking up from hibernation.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A family in West Simsbury, Connecticut, caught the moment a bear climbed up their playset ladder and went down the slide, inciting a joyful shriek from a child in the background of the video. 

Watch: Child shrieks with joy as bear goes down playset slide

A family in West Simsbury, Connecticut, caught the moment a bear climbed up their playset ladder and went down the slide, inciting a joyful shriek from a child in the background of the video. 

WEST SIMSBURY, Conn.– A family in Connecticut got a surprise backyard visitor when a bear decided to channel its inner cub and play on their playset, taking a fun trip down the slide. 

In a video captured on April 19 in West Simsbury, a black bear meanders up the ladder of a small wooden playset. 

"Oh my goodness," said a woman in the background of the video as they watched the bear climb the ladder. 

A black bear climbs up a family's playset in West Simsbury, CT.

A black bear climbs up a family's playset in West Simsbury, CT.

(Sarah Loving/TMX / FOX Weather)

At the top of the ladder, the bear stops to look around. The animal seems to acknowledge a name carved into the top of the wooden playset. 

The family talks about how it looks like the bear is reading the name. 

The bear then climbs into the playhouse and approaches the green slide attached to the side. 

"Is he going to go down the slide?" a man asks, as the bear starts to climb out onto the slide. "Oh my gosh."

A blak bear slides down the slide of a playset in West Simsbury, CT.

A blak bear slides down the slide of a playset in West Simsbury, CT.

(Sarah Loving/TMX / FOX Weather)

As the bear slides down, the family laughs together. "There he goes!" the man said. 

After landing on the ground, the bear takes a second to gather its surroundings. 

In the video, a child squeals excitedly after watching the bear use the slide.

"He went down the slide!" a child says in the video. 

WATCH: CONNECTICUT SHOPPERS FLEE AS BEAR RUNS ACROSS MALL PARKING LOT

On Friday, video taken outside Westfarms Mall in West Hartford, Connecticut, showed a bear running around as wildlife officers try to corral it away from the public. People can be seen fleeing the area in the background.

Watch: People flee from bear in Connecticut mall parking lot

On Friday, video taken outside Westfarms Mall in West Hartford, Connecticut, showed a bear running around as wildlife officers try to corral it away from the public. People can be seen fleeing the area in the background.

Black bears are very common in Connecticut, especially in the springtime as they seek food after waking up from hibernation. 

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection reminds residents to be "BearWise" and learn what to do if they encounter a bear near their home or in the wild. 

Click here to see the Connecticut DEEP checklist on how to be "BearWise."

Tags
Loading...